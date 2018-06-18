Missouri Legislators Should Think Twice Before Repealing Motorcycle Helmet Law

Columbia, MO, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missouri lawmakers are debating repeal of the state's mandatory helmet law. That debate should be short and end with a resounding "no," says Columbia personal injury law firm Bley & Evans.

The current measure to repeal existing law, sponsored by Republican Sen. Dan Brown, would allow motorcyclists over the age of 18 to decide whether or not to wear a helmet. To cover the potential public cost of medical and rehabilitation care, riders who opt not to wear helmets would need to have at least $1 million worth of medical insurance coverage.

The attorneys at Bley & Evans represent the victims of motorcycle accidents in personal injury lawsuits. They said unhelmeted riders risk chronic, disabling and life-altering head, neck and brain injuries, as well as untimely death.

"Injuries suffered in motorcycle accidents can be devastating, especially if no helmet is worn," said attorney Mark Evans. "Brain injuries are often permanent and crippling. We work with families trying to make the most of their lives after these accidents. Any legislator who's done the work we do would likely have serious reservations about repealing this law."

A severely injured motorcyclist could become totally disabled, unable to work and require a lifetime of ongoing personal, medical and rehabilitative care. The total cost for the harm done to the motorcyclist, his or her family and society in general could be several million dollars, Evans said.

Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, has stated that the decision should not be left up to those who ride; rather, those who pay should have a say.

Proponents of the repeal cite personal freedom as the motivation behind their efforts, while advocates for keeping existing laws believe that injuries in serious motorcycle crashes have costs that extend well beyond the injured motorcyclist.

"Personal freedom and responsibility should be priorities for lawmakers," said attorney Wally Bley. "But our laws must reflect a balance between our freedoms and our safety. When motorists are safer, we all benefit."

