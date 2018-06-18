INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Unum Group of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 13, 2018 – UNM

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Unum Group ("Unum") (NYSE:UNM) between January 31, 2018 and May 2, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court Eastern District of Tennessee. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/unum-group-2?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (2) that the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (3) that, as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Unum you have until August 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com