The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Class Actions Commenced on Behalf of Shareholders of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, QUALCOMM Incorporated, and Ormat Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: March 20, 2017 - March 30, 2018

Allegations: Deutsche Bank made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-2?wire=3.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - March 12, 2018

Allegations: Qualcomm made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - May 15, 2018

Allegations: Qualcomm made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3.

