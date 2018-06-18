Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alan Krasner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced the appointment of Alan S. Krasner, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.



"We are delighted to welcome Alan to the Crinetics management team," said Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics. "Alan has extensive experience in clinical development of endocrine drugs at both big pharma and smaller biotech companies. We are fortunate to have his leadership to oversee our development programs as we advance our product candidates into and through the clinic."

Dr. Krasner joins Crinetics from Shire Pharmaceuticals where he was a Senior Medical Director and served as Global Development Lead for Natpara®, the first recombinant human intact parathyroid hormone treatment for hypoparathyroidism. Prior to Shire, he worked at Biodel and Pfizer conducting clinical research at various stages of development in diabetes and obesity. He obtained his undergraduate and M.D. degrees from Northwestern University and received his clinical training in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology at Johns Hopkins University.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. In March 2018, the Company reported initial results from a Phase 1 trial with its oral somatostatin agonist, CRN00808, for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. The Company is also developing other oral somatostatin agonists for hyperinsulinism and neuroendocrine tumors, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing's disease. Crinetics was founded by a team of scientists with a track record of endocrine drug discovery and development. The Company is backed by life sciences investors including 5AM Ventures, OrbiMed Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital Management, Versant Ventures and Vivo Capital and is headquartered in San Diego. For additional information please visit www.crinetics.com.

