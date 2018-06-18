Cinedigm to Report Full Year, Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on Monday, June 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that it will release its full year and fourth quarter fiscal 2018 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018, on Monday, June 25, 2018 after the market close. A conference call is scheduled the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Participating in the call will be Chris McGurk, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Edell, Chief Financial Officer; and Gary Loffredo, General Counsel and President of Digital Cinema.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 754-5303 or for international callers (678) 894-3030 at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at http://investor.cinedigm.com/events.cfm. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site prior to the start of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning June 25, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, through June 30, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and use passcode: 1833429.

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. We provide premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the Company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top (OTT) channel business, with four channels under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem. Learn more about Cinedigm at www.cinedigm.com.

In November 2017, Bison Capital became the beneficial owner of the majority of Cinedigm's outstanding Class A Common Stock. Bison Capital is a Hong Kong-based investment company with a focus on the media and entertainment, healthcare and financial service industries. Founded by Mr. Peixin Xu in 2014, Bison Capital has made multiple investments in film and TV production, film distribution and entertainment-related mobile Internet services.

Cinedigm is now working closely with Bison to develop plans and forge partnerships to release entertainment content and develop OTT channels in China while, reciprocally, releasing Chinese content and new OTT channels in North America.

