Quotient Limited to Host Investor Day on July 16, 2018

JERSEY, Channel Islands, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Monday, July 16, 2018 from 9:00am – 1:00pm ET, in New York, NY. At the event, Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient Limited, along with other members of the management team, will provide a briefing on how the Company's MosaiQTM system is poised to meet the significant unmet needs of the transfusion market.



This event is by invitation only and registration is required. Investment professionals interested in attending the event in-person can request an invitation by contacting Mike Vallie at Westwicke Partners: mike.vallie@westwicke.com.

The event will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Quotient Limited

Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving patient care through the provision of innovative tests within established markets. With an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening, Quotient is developing its proprietary MosaiQTM technology platform to offer a breadth of tests that is unmatched by existing commercially available transfusion diagnostic instrument platforms. The Company's operations are based in Edinburgh, Scotland; Eysins, Switzerland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

