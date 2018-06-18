Evolus Expands Management Team with Appointment of Michael Mazen Jafar as Chief Marketing Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) ("Evolus" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointment of Michael Mazen Jafar as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Jafar joins Evolus from Allergan where he most recently served as Vice President, Medical Aesthetics.



At Allergan Mr. Jafar led the commercial launch of Juvederm Voluma®, which has been recognized as not only one of the largest launches in the medical aesthetics category, but also the most successful, as measured by year one sales. He also led product development and marketing initiatives for the Botox® Cosmetic, Juvederm®, Kybella®, Latisse®, and Natrelle® franchises at Allergan. His most recent role at Allergan was to lead the market assessment and subsequent integration of the CoolSculpting® franchise acquired from Zeltiq.

Mr. Jafar has more than a decade of product development, upstream and downstream marketing, and commercial assessment experience and has launched several direct-to-consumer campaigns and market transformational initiatives.

David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus, stated, "I am pleased to announce another exceptional addition to our management team as we continue to evaluate our value proposition and expand our world class commercial infrastructure ahead of the anticipated launch of our lead product candidate, DWP-450. I am confident that Mike will have an immediate impact on our organization and bring a fresh perspective to our team as we further develop and execute our commercial strategy."

Michael Jafar, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Evolus represents an unparalleled opportunity to build a premier aesthetics-only franchise while developing a dynamic and customer centric platform company to best penetrate the large and growing cash-pay aesthetics market. I am excited to leverage my diverse skill set, market knowledge, and broad experience in bringing novel products to market to drive the commercial success of DWP-450 upon regulatory approval."

Prior to his move into medical aesthetics, Mr. Jafar held a number of roles of increasing responsibility in Allergan's ophthalmic division. Mr. Jafar holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a BA with an emphasis on international finance and supply chain management from the University of San Diego.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine focused on providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in aesthetic treatments and procedures. Evolus' lead candidate DWP-450, also known by the chemical name prabotulinumtoxinA, is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex that is being evaluated for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.

