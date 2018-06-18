ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|11-Jun-18
|26,875
|177.42
|4,768,217.81
|12-Jun-18
|26,920
|177.13
|4,768,454.39
|13-Jun-18
|26,312
|181.20
|4,767,739.85
|14-Jun-18
|26,005
|183.34
|4,767,679.15
|15-Jun-18
|25,600
|186.26
|4,768,321.00
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
