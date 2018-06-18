ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 11-Jun-18 26,875 177.42 4,768,217.81 12-Jun-18 26,920 177.13 4,768,454.39 13-Jun-18 26,312 181.20 4,767,739.85 14-Jun-18 26,005 183.34 4,767,679.15 15-Jun-18 25,600 186.26 4,768,321.00

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).