ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

June 18, 2018 8:00am   Comments
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
11-Jun-18  26,875  177.42  4,768,217.81
12-Jun-18  26,920  177.13  4,768,454.39
13-Jun-18  26,312  181.20  4,767,739.85
14-Jun-18  26,005  183.34  4,767,679.15
15-Jun-18  25,600  186.26  4,768,321.00

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

