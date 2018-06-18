Goldman Sachs and Cisco to Host Tech Talk on Data Center Networking

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco will host a conference call with Goldman Sachs and Cisco's Ish Limkakeng, SVP, Product Management, Data Center Networking Group. The discussion will focus on Cisco's data center networking strategy, comprehensive portfolio, and its competitive advantage as customers seek highly secure and differentiated offerings. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.



No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date: Thursday, June 21, 2018 Time: 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET Speaker: Ish Limkakeng, SVP, Product Management, Data Center Networking Group Moderator: Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall, Managing Director

Participant Dial in:

Toll Free: 877-208-2954

International Number: 973-528-0056

Passcode: 201872

Replay Information (available until July 5, 2018):

Toll Free: 800-332-6854

International Number: 973-528-0005

Passcode: 201872

This event will be webcast. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

