PrairieSky Royalty Appoints New Independent Director

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Estey, Chair of the Board of Directors of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky") (TSX:PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Myron M. Stadnyk, P. Eng., to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Stadnyk's appointment is effective June 18, 2018.



"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Stadnyk as our newest director and look forward to his contributions to PrairieSky," said Mr. Estey. "Myron is recognized within the energy industry for his leadership, business acumen and outstanding contributions. His wealth of experience and expertise within the North American energy business will complement PrairieSky's Board and bring value to PrairieSky's shareholders."

Mr. Stadnyk has been President of ARC Resources Ltd. since 2009 and President & CEO and a Director since 2013. Prior to joining ARC in 1997, Mr. Stadnyk worked with a major oil and gas company in both domestic and international operations.

Mr. Stadnyk holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and currently serves on the Board of Directors of STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society) Ambulance and is a Governor of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

For Mr. Stadnyk's full biography and further information on PrairieSky's Board of Directors, please visit www.prairiesky.com.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

