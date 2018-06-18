Mitek to Participate in ROTH London Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) a global leader in digital identity verification software solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate at the ROTH Capital Partners London Conference taking place June 19-20, 2018 at the Dorchester Hotel in London, UK.



Mitek's CFO, Jeff Davison will host one-on-one and small group meetings with international institutional investors on June 20, 2018.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mitek, please contact your ROTH representative, or MKR Group, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) is a global leader in digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Mitek's identity verification solutions allow an enterprise to verify a user's identity during a digital transaction. This enables financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets to mitigate financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Mitek also reduces the friction in the users' experience with advanced data prefill and automation of the onboarding processes. Mitek's innovative solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 6,100 organizations and used by more than 80 million consumers. For more information, visit www.miteksystems.com or www.miteksystems.co.uk. (MITK-F)

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Group, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com