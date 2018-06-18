BeyondSpring to Host First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on June 21, 2018

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of transformative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will report first-quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, June 21, 2018. BeyondSpring's management team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 21, 2018, to discuss the financial results and provide an operational update.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 362-6591 (U.S.) or (706) 758-3199 (international) and referencing conference ID 3398418. A live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website at http://ir.beyondspringpharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies with a robust pipeline from internal development and from collaboration with University of Washington in de novo drug discovery using ubiquitination platform. BeyondSpring's lead asset, Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 2/3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

