SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Class Actions Involving Flex Ltd., Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., and Symantec Corp.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.



Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018 Class Period: January 26, 2017 to April 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2018 Class Period: November 16, 2017 and May 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that Kulicke and Soffa issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018 Class Period: May 20, 2017 and May 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that Symantec's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; Symantec's later disclosed "reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs" would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; and as a result, Symantec's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

