SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Class Actions Involving Myriad Genetics, Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Aceto Corporation, and Gridsum Holding Inc.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 19, 2018 Class Period: August 13, 2014 to March 12, 2018

The complaint alleges that Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company's hereditary cancer testing; the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/myriad-genetics-inc?wire=3.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018 Class Period: June 8, 2015 to April 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=3.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018 Class Period: August 25, 2017 to April 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that Aceto made materially false statements or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; the Company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's financial results for the fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; the Company's fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aceto-corporation?wire=3.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018 Class Period: April 27, 2017 to April 20, 2018

The complaint alleges that Gridsum lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; consequently, Gridsum's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, and did not fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company; and as a result of the foregoing, Gridsum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gridsum-holding-inc?wire=3.

