Ontario Federation of Labour: People of Ontario to rally on June 16 in support of a $15 minimum wage

TORONTO, June 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of Ontarians are expected to gather for the Decent Work Rally on June 16 to let the incoming government know about the widespread support for a $15 minimum wage and strong labour laws.



Co-organized by the Fight for $15 & Fairness campaign and the Ontario Federation of Labour, the rally is the first public demonstration to take place since the June 7 provincial election.

After years of grassroots organizing, workers in Ontario won important labour law reforms in 2018 with the passage of Bill 148: Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act.

Saturday, speakers such as Naomi Klein will outline Ontarians' big expectations from the newly elected government to continue delivering on a decent work agenda, including the implementation of a $15 minimum wage and fair scheduling rules on January 1, 2019.

WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

WHERE: 1:00 pm outside the Ministry of Labour (400 University Avenue, Toronto) followed by a march to Queen's Park.

SPEAKERS:

Naomi Klein , author of No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and co-author of Canada's Leap Manifesto

Chris Buckley , president, Ontario Federation of Labour

Sandy Hudson , co-founder, Black Lives Matter-Toronto

Dr. Ritika Goel , member, Decent Work and Health Network & OHIP for All

Gobinder Singh Randhawa , chair, Ontario Sikh and Gurudwara Council

Anita Agrawal , CEO, Best Bargains Jewellery (one of Canada's top 100 women-owned businesses) and member, Better Way Alliance

Sarah Jama, co-founder, Disability Justice Network of Ontario

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Visuals will include colourful handmade banners and signs, costumes, dance performances and live music.

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

The Fight for $15 and Fairness is a growing movement of workers committed to fighting for decent work, and includes students, faculty, labour groups, health providers, anti-poverty activists and faith leaders. To learn more, visit: www.15andFairness.org

