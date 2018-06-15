The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions Commenced on Behalf of Shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, Molina Healthcare, Inc., and InnerWorkings, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2018

Class Period: February 23, 2017 - March 30, 2018

Allegations: Live Nation made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to abide by the terms of the Consent Decree; the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent a violation of the Consent Decree; as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and statements about Live Nation's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/live-nation-entertainment-inc?wire=3.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2018

Class Period: August 25, 2017 - April 18, 2018

Allegations: Edge Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: that Edge Therapeutics lead product candidate EG-1962 would likely fail a futility analysis in connection with the NEWTON 2 study; and, (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Edge's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/edge-therapeutics-inc?wire=3.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline June 25, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2016 - February 21, 2018

Allegations: Macquarie Infrastructure made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the shifting commodity demands and material risks facing its International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT") business segment.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/macquarie-infrastructure-corporation?wire=3.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2014 - August 2, 2017

Allegations: Molina Healthcare made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Molina's administrative infrastructure was never designed to handle the size and complexity of its rapid growth strategy; and (2) it failed to remediate systemic issues and costly disruptions with critical administrative infrastructure functions, including provider payment and utilization management.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/molina-healthcare-inc-2?wire=3.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

Class Period: August 11, 2015 - May 7, 2018

Allegations: InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as all interim periods, contained errors that required restating; and as a result, InnerWorkings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/innerworkings-inc-2?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

