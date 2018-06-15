The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions Commenced on Behalf of Shareholders of Micro Focus International plc, Recro Pharma, Inc., Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 – March 19, 2018, and August 4, 2017 or August 22, 2017

Allegations: The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and that Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

Class Period: July 31, 2017 - May 23, 2018

Allegations: Recro Pharma made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/recro-pharma-inc-2?wire=3.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Allegations: Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

