SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Class Actions Involving Prothena Corporation, Fluor Corporation, PG&E Corporation

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018 Class Period: October 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018

The complaint alleges that Prothena issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the relevant trial data showed that Prothena's antibody NEOD001, designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment; the Company made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and the Company touted Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 as providing a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018 Class Period: August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018 Class Period: April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

