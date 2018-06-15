Seaspan Shipyards and Shipbuilding Partners Celebrate Start of Construction on Canada's Joint Support Ships

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, joined by representatives from industry and government, Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) celebrated the start of construction on the first Joint Support Ship (JSS) for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).



The steel cutting ceremony held at Vancouver Shipyards is a significant milestone for Seaspan, the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) and Canada's shipbuilding industry. With the start of construction on JSS, Seaspan is leading the way in rebuilding Canada's shipbuilding industry. In addition, start of construction ensures that Seaspan will see the continued growth of Vancouver Shipyards' workforce while mitigating any possible downturn in production.

"Today's start of construction ceremony is important not only for our company and customer, but also for Canada's shipbuilding industry and the thousands of hardworking women and men it employs," said Brian Carter, President & CEO of Seaspan Shipyards. "Cutting steel on the first Joint Support Ship for the Royal Canadian Navy is yet another demonstration of how shipbuilding is back in Canada and our company is proud to be leading the way."

With the start of construction on JSS, Seaspan will ensure that continuous production is realized on its work as Canada's non-combat shipbuilder. At its peak, work on JSS will contribute towards sustaining an estimated 1,000 jobs for tradespeople and approximately 300 office staff at Vancouver Shipyards. In addition, Seaspan's work on JSS will leverage its broader Canadian supply chain and support the continued growth of Canada's shipbuilding and marine industries.

"Alion Canada is proud of our role in the design development and integration to support Seaspan's work building Canada's next generation of non-combat vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy," said Bruce Samuelsen, Chief Operating Officer Alion Science and Technology President Alion Canada. "The opportunities associated with the Joint Support Ships will ensure that Canada's domestic ship design, engineering, and shipbuilding industries continue to grow and provide long-term, well-paid jobs."

At over 173 metres in length and with a design displacement of nearly 20,000 tonnes, JSS will be among the largest ships built on Canada's West Coast once complete. JSS will support the RCN's work at home and abroad for both defence and humanitarian missions. These ships will deliver fuel and other vital supplies to vessels at sea, offer modern medical and dental facilities, and providing support for helicopter operations and equipment repair. To be built to the highest standard and with modern equipment, propulsion redundancy, a 30+ year life expectancy and the ability to stand in harm's way if required, JSS represents a complete solution to the operational needs of Canada's Navy.

"As a Canadian company in business for more than 40 years and an employer on the West Coast, we are a proud participant in Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy," said Jim Longo, Founder & President of Ideal Welders. "With our work for Seaspan, our company is realizing growth: we have increased our workforce by thirty per cent, invested in training, purchased productivity increasing equipment, and doubled the size of our facilities so that we can respond to the needs of a modern shipbuilding industry. We are excited to be part of this next phase in the National Shipbuilding Strategy."

Canada's shipbuilding industry has been rebuilt thanks to the NSS and it is delivering on the promise of ships built in Canada by Canadians. To date, Seaspan has $600M in committed contracts and engaged approximately 500 Canadian firms thanks to its NSS-related work alone. Construction on JSS will contribute to the continued growth of Canada's shipbuilding and marine industry.

ABOUT SEASPAN SHIPYARDS

With operations in North Vancouver and Victoria, Seaspan Shipyards is a leader in Canada's shipbuilding and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce, the company has proven itself to be a reliable partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector.

Seaspan Shipyards is proud to be Canada's chosen non-combat shipbuilder under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). In this capacity, the company is building state-of-the-art ships in Canada for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy. Through its NSS-related work, Seaspan Shipyards is creating jobs, generating economic benefits and rebuilding Canada's shipbuilding and marine industries.

QUICK FACTS ABOUT JSS AND THE NSS

NSS: For information on the NSS, National Shipbuilding Strategy.

JSS Overview:

The future Her Majesty's Canadian Ships (HMCS) Protecteur and Preserver are multi-role vessels that will provide an important auxiliary function to the RCN. They increase the range and endurance of naval task groups by permitting the vessels to remain at sea for long periods of time without needing to return to port for replenishment. They represent crucial elements of Canada's blue-water naval capabilities and will allow the RCN to participate in operations with allies on military and humanitarian missions.

These vessels are designed and built to carry provisions like food, water, fuel and ammunition for other vessels, provide support ashore, and are a home base for helicopter maintenance and operations. With its enhanced defensive capabilities and a crew of 239 personnel, the JSS can also support the RCN in high threat environments ensuring our continued safety and security at home and abroad.

General:

Builder: Seaspan Shipyards

Owner: Royal Canadian Navy

Future Names of Ships: Her Majesty's Canadian Ships (HMCS) Protecteur and Preserver

Dimensions:

Length Overall: 173.7 m

Breadth: 24.0 m

Design Waterline/ Draft: 7.4 m

Design Displacement: 19,648 t

Power and Performance:

Max Speed: 20 knots

Cruising Speed: 15 knots

Propulsion Power: 2 x 7200kW