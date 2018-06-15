Stifel to Present at the JMP Securities Financial Services Conference

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at The St. Regis New York in New York City. Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.



A copy of the presentation materials will be made available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.stifel.com, prior to Mr. Kruszewski's appearance. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.stifel.com, on June 19, 2018. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will also be available through the above-referenced website following the completion of the presentation for a period of 180 days. The presentation may include forward-looking statements.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit www.stifel.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com

Media Relations Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com