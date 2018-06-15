UPDATE -- The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions Commenced on Behalf of Shareholders of Fluor Corporation, Aceto Corporation, Prothena Corporation, Allegiant Travel Company, and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

Class Period: August 14, 2013 - May 3, 2018

Allegations: Fluor made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/fluor-corporation?wire=3.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018

Class Period: August 25, 2017 - April 18, 2018

Allegations: Aceto made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; the Company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's financial results for the fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; the Company's fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/aceto-corporation?wire=3.

Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

Class Period: October 15, 2015 - April 20, 2018

Allegations: Prothena made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: relevant trial data showed that Prothena's antibody NEOD001, designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment; the Company made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and the Company touted Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 as providing a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/prothena-corporation-2?wire=3.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2015 - April 13, 2018

Allegations: Allegiant made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=3.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 19, 2018

Class Period: August 13, 2014 - March 12, 2018

Allegations: Myriad made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company's hereditary cancer testing; the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/myriad-genetics-inc?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com