Gladstone Investment Corporation Announces Proxy Filing and Conference Call Date to Discuss Proxy Proposals

MCLEAN, Va., June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 9:00 am EDT to discuss the matters scheduled for a vote at this year's annual meeting of stockholders to be held on August 2, 2018. On Friday, June 15, 2018, the Company filed its proxy statement for the annual meeting of stockholders (the "Proxy Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and mailed it to stockholders of record as of the record date (June 4, 2018) for the annual meeting. The matters scheduled for a vote at the annual meeting, as described in the Proxy Statement, are as follows:



To elect three directors as outlined below:

Terry Brubaker, and Caren D. Merrick, to be elected by the holders of common stock and preferred stock, voting together as a single class, to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his or her successor is elected and qualified; and Walter H. Wilkinson Jr., to be elected solely by the holders of preferred stock, voting as a single class, to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his successor is elected and qualified.

To approve of a proposal to authorize the Company, with the subsequent approval of its board of directors, to issue and sell shares of common stock (during the next 12 months following such authorization) at a price below its then current net asset value per share, subject to certain limitations set forth in the Proxy Statement (including, without limitation, that the number of shares issued and sold pursuant to such authority does not exceed 25% of the Company's then outstanding common stock immediately prior to each such sale); and

To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The Proxy Statement describing the proposals is available on the Company's website at www.GladstoneInvestment.com and is also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Stockholders may also access the proxy statement at www.proxyvote.com using the Company number and proxy control number printed on their proxy cards. Stockholders will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding the proposals during the conference call. You may call (855) 376-7516 to enter the conference (international callers must dial (484) 365-2906), and an operator will monitor the call and set a queue for the questions.

A conference call replay will be available beginning two hours after the call and will be available through the date of the annual meeting, Thursday, August 2, 2018. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference code 8795458. The call will also be available via webcast at www.GladstoneInvestment.com.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation: +1 703 287 5893