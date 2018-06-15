SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2018 – QCOM

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of QUALCOMM Incorporated ("Qualcomm") (NASDAQ:QCOM) between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/qualcomm-investigation?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions. On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom's actions. Broadcom referred to this as a "blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom's independent director nominees."

If you suffered a loss in Qualcomm you have until August 7, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

