Badger Daylighting Ltd. June 2018 Cash Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger") is pleased to announce its June 2018 cash dividend.



June 2018 Cash Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of June 2018 of $0.045 per share, which equates to $0.54 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about July 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2018.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

Upcoming Release of Q2 2018 Earnings and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its Q2 2018 results on Monday, August 13, 2018 prior to markets opening. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the Q2 2018 results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. MT on Monday, August 13, 2018. Internet users can view or listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger's website at: www.badgerinc.com under the Investor Relations menu and Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 8193659. A playback of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, August 27, 2018. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 8193659.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Gerald Schiefelbein, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Jay Bachman, Vice President, Financial Operations and Investor Relations

Badger Corporate Office

1000, 635 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 3M3

Telephone 403-264-8500

Fax 403-228-9773

Media

Bayfield Strategy Inc.

416-855-0238

info@bayfieldstrategy.com

Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.