Grand Opening of Morpheus celebrated in Macau

MACAU, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grand opening of Morpheus by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, was celebrated today with a host of distinguished guests and partners in Macau. The opening ceremony was attended by the Honorable Mr. Chui Sai On, Chief Executive of the Macau SAR and Mr. Ho Hau Wah, Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and officiating guests. The ceremony marked the official opening of the new, ultra-luxurious City of Dreams icon for Macau and Asia.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (fourth from left), toasting the launch of Morpheus at the Opening Ceremony with Mr. Chui Sai On, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR (center), Mr. Ho Hau Wah, Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (fourth from right), Mr. Yao Jian, Deputy Director-General of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR (third from right), Mrs. Sharen Ho (third from left), Ms. Wang Dong, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissioners' Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR (second from right), Mr. Leong Vai Tac, Secretary for Economy and Finance of Macao SAR Government (second from left), Mr. Alexis Tam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government (right), and Mr. David Sisk, Property President of City of Dreams Macau (left)



At the Morpheus Opening Ceremony, guests enjoyed a unique orchestral performance featuring an eclectic mix of electronic and classical music led by world leading DJ and producer Pedro Winter and composer Thomas Roussel





At the press conference, Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, was joined by world renowned partners on the project, Mr. Alain Ducasse, Mr. Pierre Hermé and Mr. Peter Remedios who shared their passion in developing the food concepts and interior design for Morpheus. Celebrations concluded with a festive gala dinner, attended by local and international guests.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For investment community, please contact:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Richard Huang

Director, Investor Relations

T: +852 2598 3619

E: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

T: +852 3151 3765

E: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com



Brunswick Group



Joseph Lo

T: +852 9850 5033

E: jlo@brunswickgroup.com



Stacey Chow

T: +852 9137 3378

E: schow@brunswickgroup.com



Anne Bark

T: +86 158 2133 0577

E: abark@brunswickgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c975703-4e44-4e9d-bbe3-722e0b818d87

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dfe90da-9a53-4a54-b701-c4a57ad84444