Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype, Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 in the Mid-Atlantic Region

FULTON, MD, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leader in automated open source governance and DevSecOps, today announced that Sonatype's CEO, Wayne Jackson, received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Mid-Atlantic Award in the Cybersecurity category.





Wayne Jackson, and the Sonatype team, at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Mid-Atlantic awards gala.









The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Winners are determined by an independent panel of judges made up of leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The distinction was unveiled at a special gala on June 14, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

"The Mid-Atlantic is a thriving center of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship. It's home to companies that were once only housed in Silicon Valley, making this distinction even more of an honor," said Jackson. "Sonatype's tremendous growth is a testament to our incredible employees, investors, and partners; together we've created the Nexus platform which now helps 10 million developers accelerate software innovation while minimizing risk associated with open source and third-party dependencies."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

As a Mid-Atlantic region award winner, Jackson is now a candidate for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at a gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In the Mid-Atlantic region, platinum sponsors also include Jones Lang LaSalle and PNC Bank. Gold sponsors include Cooley LLP, DLA Piper, Kelly Benefit Strategies, SolomonEdwards, and the Washington Business Journal and Baltimore Business Journal.

About Sonatype

More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Sonatype's Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline. Sonatype is privately held with investments from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Accel Partners, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, and Goldman Sachs.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

Attachment

Elissa Walters Sonatype ewalters@sonatype.com