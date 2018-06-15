Save the Date for the 24th YMCA Thingamajig

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's that time of year again! The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington is gearing up for its 24th annual THINGAMAJIG on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 9:00a.m. –3:00p.m. at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. The YMCA THINGAMAJIG Invention Convention inspires children from ages five to 14 to utilize their creativity and strategic thinking skills and ask "WHAT IF...?" THINGAMAJIG is absolutely free, and children participating in THINGAMAJIG have numerous opportunities to learn, play and be inspired through STEM. Join kids from our community on Thursday, July 26th for a fun-filled day with hands-on exhibits, challenges and workshops. Open up the world of endless possibilities of "WHAT IF...?



