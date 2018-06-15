Giga-tronics Announces Senior Management Changes

DUBLIN, Calif., June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) announced today the appointment of Mr. Armand Pantalone to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) taking over the role formerly held by Mr. John R. Regazzi, who will retain his position as Chief Executive Officer. The promotion of Mr. Pantalone is in recognition of the growing importance for offering complete RADAR and EW solutions to the Company's business.



Mr. Pantalone joined Giga-tronics in July 2016 as the Director of RADAR & EW Test Solutions. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Pantalone worked at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems Division. In his 20 years at Raytheon, he held a variety of technical and leadership positions associated with RADAR and missile defense programs. Previous experience includes 10 years at Northrop Grumman/Nordeen Systems as an RF & Microwave engineer specializing in the design of RADAR systems including system integration and flight testing. Armand is a 1987 graduate of Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY with a dual degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Mr. Pantalone will be responsible for identifying suppliers of key technologies for integration with the Company's Advanced Signal Generation and Analysis hardware to form complete solutions in the areas of streaming playback and recording, closed loop simulation and wide bandwidth Threat Emulation systems. Armand will also guide the Company's internal R&D investments to assure that Giga-tronics maintains product leadership in the RADAR and EW Test market segment.

Giga-tronics CEO Mr. John R. Regazzi said "The Company is very fortunate to have someone of Mr. Pantalone's experience leading its solution development. Armand brings a deep knowledge of the devices to be tested and the applications required to be successful in the RADAR and EW Test market."

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces instruments, subsystems and sophisticated microwave components that have broad applications in defense electronics, aeronautics and wireless telecommunications.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning operating results, future orders, and sales of new products, shippable backlog within a year, long term growth and margin, expected shipments, product line sales, and customer acceptance of new products. Actual results may differ significantly due to risks and uncertainties, such as: uncertainty as to the company's ability to continue as a going concern; delays in customer orders for the new ASG and our ability to manufacture it; receipt or timing of future orders, cancellations or deferrals of existing or future orders; our need for additional financing; the volatility in the market price of our common stock; and general market conditions. For further discussion, see Giga-tronics' most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 25, 2017 Part I, under the heading "Risk Factors" and Part II, under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."

