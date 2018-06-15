Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund ("TEI") Announces Distribution and Change to Distribution Policy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) today announced a quarterly distribution from net investment income of $0.2135 per share, payable on July 10, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2018 (Ex-Dividend Date: June 27, 2018).



The Fund also announced that its Board of Trustees approved a change to its distribution frequency from its current quarterly variable distribution to a monthly variable distribution, effective June 30, 2018.

The Fund's investment manager, Franklin Advisers, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in more than 30 countries, the California–based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $732 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton Investments at 1-800-342-5236.