Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for June, 2018 and 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Oil Corp. ("Granite") (TSX:GXO) (OTCQX:GXOCF) will pay a dividend of 2.3 cents per common share in cash on July 13, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 29, 2018. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.



The annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on July 16, 2018 at the Livingston Place Conference Centre, Room B - South Tower, 222 – 3rd Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0B4 at 2:00 p.m. (Calgary time) rather than on the previously disclosed date of June 28, 2018. The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the shareholders meeting has been fixed to be the close of business on May 29, 2018.

For further information, please contact Michael Kabanuk, President & CEO by telephone at (587) 349-9123.