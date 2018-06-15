Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿(TSX:GDV) (TSX:GDV): ﻿Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the "Company") has completed its initial public offering of 3,550,000 Class A shares and 3,550,000 Preferred shares for total gross proceeds of $78.1 million. The Class A and Preferred shares will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols GDV and GDV.PR.A, respectively.

The Company will invest in a diversified portfolio (the "Portfolio") of equity securities of large capitalization global dividend growth companies selected by the Manager. In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing of the Portfolio, each global dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must (i) have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion; and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager's view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

The investment objectives for the Class A shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The monthly cash distribution is targeted to be $0.10 per Class A share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A shares of 10.0% per annum.

The investment objectives for the Preferred shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on June 30, 2021, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.1250 per Preferred share ($0.50 per annum, or 5.0% per annum) on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred share, until June 30, 2021. The Preferred shares have been provisionally rated Pfd-3 (high) by DBRS Limited.

Brompton Funds Limited acts as the manager and portfolio manager of the Company. The Manager currently manages five split share corporations with combined assets of over $1.3 billion.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., Raymond James Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX-traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

