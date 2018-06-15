Lightwave Logic Acquires the Polymer Technology Intellectual Property Assets of BrPhotonics

Englewood, Colorado, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology company focused on the development of Next Generation Photonic Devices and Non-Linear Optical Polymer Materials Systems for applications in high-speed fiber-optic data communications and telecommunications, announced today that it has acquired the polymer technology intellectual property assets of BrPhotonics Productos Optoelectrónicos S.A., a Brazilian corporation ("BrPhotonics").



This acquisition significantly advances Lightwave Logic's patent portfolio of electro-optic polymer technology with 15 polymer chemistry materials, devices, packaging and subsystems patents. It further strengthens the company's design capabilities to solidify its market position as it prepares to enter the 400Gbps integrated photonics marketplace with a highly competitive, scalable alternative to installed legacy systems.



Dr. Lebby noted, "BrPhotonics' intellectual property patent portfolio dovetails well with Lightwave Logic's development of 50Gbps packaged modulators as part of its P2IC™ platform to address 400Gbps datacenter and high-performance computing opportunities as described in our March 28, 2018 press release. We are currently focusing on optimizing our own 50Gbps Ridge Wave Guide (RWG) Mach-Zehnder polymer modulator device and packaging to create customer prototypes."



Dr. Lebby added, "This acquisition provides a solid IP extension for Lightwave Logic and importantly gives us additional freedom of manufacturing for our products, and further demonstrates to our potential customers that we are serious about becoming the leader in polymer photonics technology products."



Additional information about the acquisition can be found in Lightwave Logic's Form 8-K filed on June 14, 2018.



Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals. For more information, about the Company please visit the corporate website at: www.lightwavelogic.com.



