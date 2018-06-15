UBM Acquires ExpoMed and Live Healthcare Exhibitions and Conferences in Latin America

New acquisitions strengthen UBM's position as the leading organizer of healthcare events in Latin America



ExpoMed is the market leader in Mexico and Live Healthcare allows UBM Brazil to offer complete coverage of the Brazilian healthcare market

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBM plc, the world's largest pure-play business-to-business events organizer and marketing services organization, today announced that its Latin America businesses have acquired ExpoMed (Mexico) from LIVEMED and Live Healthcare (Brazil) from founders Dr. Vitor Assentuno and Dr. Raphael Gordilho. Through these acquisitions, UBM continues to grow its portfolio of healthcare events and further expands its position as a leader in the Latin America healthcare sector.

"Healthcare is a strategic vertical for UBM Americas, particularly in Mexico and Brazil, where public and private healthcare spending and service markets are growing rapidly," said Scott Schulman, CEO, UBM Americas. "With ExpoMed's leading position in Mexico, and Live Healthcare's complementary fit with UBM Brazil's existing Hospitalar event, we are confident that these two bolt-on acquisitions will greatly contribute to the long-term growth of our healthcare portfolio -- and our position as a leader in the Latin America healthcare market."

ExpoMed

ExpoMed is Mexico's leading, annual healthcare exhibition and runs each June in Mexico City. It is known for connecting vendors of medical equipment to buyers and executives from private and public hospitals, clinics, and distributors. ExpoMed is considered the must-attend healthcare event in Mexico. The 2018 edition took place June 6-8.

"ExpoMed is by far the largest healthcare event in Mexico and adds another market-leading brand to our portfolio. The acquisition gives us the opportunity to serve the second-largest medical device market in Latin America and to pursue synergies with our healthcare portfolio in Brazil," said Jaime Salazar Figueroa, Director General and Managing Director, UBM México.

Live Healthcare

Live Healthcare is a platform that connects major healthcare players to inspire industry change and empower leaders. Live brings with it the Saude Business Forum (SBF), which focuses on executive networking and one-on-one meetings for healthcare CEOs and innovative vendors, as well as Healthcare Innovation Show (HIS), a technology and innovation exhibition attended by senior healthcare executives. Live also runs the healthcare portal saudebusiness.com, which drives database and community engagement for the events. HIS will take place September 19-20 at the Sao Paulo Expo, Sao Paulo and SBF will run in the first half of 2019.

"The healthcare industry is a significant growth segment for UBM globally, but particularly in Brazil," said Jean-François Quentin, CEO of UBM Brazil. Live Healthcare is a great strategic fit with our portfolio and will allow us to serve all segments of the healthcare industry with high-quality content and focused face-to-face interactions. The Live Healthcare portfolio will also allow us to enhance Hospitalar's positioning and achieve our goal of contributing to the growth of such an important industry from both economic and social standpoints."

Media Contact:

Beth Cowperthwaite

Vice President, Corporate Communication, UBM Americas

Beth.cowperthwaite@ubm.com

203-414-0865



