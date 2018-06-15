Asure Software CFO to Participate in the ROTH London Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today announced that CFO Kelyn Brannon will participate in the ROTH London Conference on June 20, 2018 at The Dorchester Hotel in London, U.K.



The ROTH London Conference will give investors extensive interaction and one-on-one/small group meetings with management teams from ~50 small/mid-cap companies in the technology, cleantech and industrial sectors, and provide in-depth insights into each of them. The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation-only. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or conference@roth.com.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients direct and indirect, worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

