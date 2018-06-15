Jon Khalev, the new Key Account Manager for the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon will be working out of the New York office alongside the Certification Program US Sales team, as well as the ASL team based in Dublin, Ireland, and the AAFA team based in Washington, D.C.





Jon Khalev's Responsibilities as Key Account Manager

As Key Account Manager, Jon will be responsible for managing brands participating in the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program in the USA. Jon will be the main contact point for all the program's long-standing accounts to grow and optimize their participation through marketing initiatives, industry events, and dealer meetings. He will also manage client renewals and coordinate annual client meetings.

"We are delighted to welcome Jon to our team. He is a valuable addition to our growing business and will be playing a key role in ensuring the success of the Certification Program. I am looking forward to the Certification Program developing stronger relationships with our longstanding clients and I am confident that Jon will excel in this role." said Dr. John McKeon, ASL CEO.

Valuable experience in Brand Management Strategy

Jon joins the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program with strong expertise in the Consumer Packaged Goods and licensing industries. Having worked with large licensing agents, brand management companies, manufacturers, and world recognised brands, Jon has his finger on the pulse of retail trends, consumer purchasing habits and the customer journey.

Jon has a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Marketing Communication from Emerson College in Boston, MA where he focused on branding and global brand strategy.

His experience and insights will be of great value to our clients, ensuring they receive the best service and the unique benefits of the Certification Program.

Mr. Khalev said:"I am excited to join a company that is driven by such a relevant and growing purpose. I believe the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program can act as a lighthouse to consumers to live a more health-conscious lifestyle in both the home and office. Now more than ever consumers are aware of their environments, and asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program has the relationships and reach to make a difference in the shifting retail landscape."

About the asthma & allergy friendly®Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly®Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of Americaand Allergy Standards Limited. The program tests and certifies products to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. The program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a #healthierhome. CERTIFIED products include air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services and more. Visit aafa.org/certifiedfor more information.

