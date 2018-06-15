Sodexo appoints Cathy Desquesses as Chief People Officer

Paris, June 15, 2018 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces that Cathy Desquesses has been named Chief People Officer as of July 1st, 2018. Cathy Desquesses will report to Sodexo CEO Denis Machuel and will join the Executive Committee. She replaces Juan Pablo Urruticoechea, who is taking up a new role within Sodexo as Global Head of Business Development, Worldwide Corporate Services Segment.

Cathy Desquesses joins Sodexo from General Electric (GE), where she built a successful 20-year career in Human Resources, most recently as Global HR Leader of GE Power Gas, based in Switzerland. She also held senior HR roles at GE Corporate, GE Power, GE Capital and GE Oil & Gas, as well as at their global head office, working in France, the United States and Italy.

"I am delighted to welcome Cathy Desquesses to our global leadership team," said Denis Machuel, Sodexo CEO. "Cathy brings to Sodexo her extensive experience in developing a global talent pipeline and, importantly, the proven ability to create and implement human resources strategies to support business growth. I would also like to wish Juan Pablo every success in his new role. I know he will contribute his considerable talents and skills to driving commercial success in our Corporate Services Segment business."

