INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Micro Focus International plc of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit – MFGP

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus ") (NYSE:MFGP) (1) between September 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018, and/or (2) pursuant to the August 4, 2017 Registration Statement or August 22, 2017 Prospectus . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and that Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

