Zomedica Announces Changes to Commercialization Leadership Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Michael Schilk as Vice President of Sales and David Eaton as Vice President of Marketing.



Michael Schilk joins Zomedica with more than 25 years of global sales and business development experience in both the human and animal health markets, including time at multiple Fortune 500 companies. Throughout his career, Schilk has been responsible for leading the commercial launch of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America and has held senior roles at Abbott Laboratories and Pfizer Inc., among others. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Arizona.

David Eaton brings more than 20 years of experience leading marketing organizations both in the US and internationally. Notably, he held senior marketing roles at animal health industry leader IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., where he was head of international strategy and marketing for the in-house diagnostics business and later held responsibility for integrated marketing for the $900 million US companion animal business. In addition, Eaton has held leadership roles at a number of private and public technology companies. He attended the University of South Carolina, where he was a member of the University's Honors College, and studied French, Music and Journalism.

Both Schilk and Eaton will report to Bruk Herbst, Zomedica's Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are excited to have Mike and David join our commercialization leadership team. Both bring rich experience from the animal and human healthcare industries," said Gerald Solensky, Jr., CEO, Zomedica. "They will be instrumental in bringing our ever-growing portfolio of diagnostics and therapeutics to market."

The Company also announced that Robert DiMarzo resigned as the Company's Executive Vice President of Global Strategy on June 12, 2018. Following that, Mr. DiMarzo has entered into a consulting agreement with Zomedica. Solensky continued, "We wish Robert well and look forward to continuing to consult with him on our commercial development strategy." DiMarzo added, I believe the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities available to it in the companion animal diagnostic and therapeutic markets, and I intend to remain available to consult on strategic issues as they may arise. I look forward to the Company's future success."

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

