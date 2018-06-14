Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche to Visit Canada

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tergar Canada (TC) is privileged to officially host the first Canadian tour of the 7th Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. The visit began with a warm welcome upon his arrival at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on June 14. Mingyur Rinpoche will bestow teachings and share his wisdom on meditation before proceeding to Montreal, Quebec.



Born in 1975 in the Himalayan border regions between Tibet and Nepal, son of the renowned meditation master Tulku Urgyen Rinpoche, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche is a much-loved and accomplished Tibetan Buddhist meditation teacher. With a rare ability to present the ancient wisdom of Tibet in a fresh, engaging manner, Rinpoche's profound teachings and playful sense of humor have endeared him to students around the world. His first book, The Joy of Living: Unlocking the Secret and Science of Happiness, debuted on the New York Times bestseller list and has been translated into over twenty languages.

Dubbed ‘the happiest man in the world' in 2002 following his participation in a study of brain activity at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, scientists found that advanced meditation increases mental happiness. At the request of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Mingyur Rinpoche, along with other long-term meditators, participated in this ground-breaking research which made a key contribution to the explosion in the science of meditation and mindfulness and its current popularity. Mingyur Rinpoche continues to be involved in and contributes actively to the vibrant dialogue between Western science and Buddhism. He is an advisor to the Mind and Life Institute and participates as a research subject in the ongoing studies of the neural and physiological effects of meditation.

Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche will give teachings on the "Triple Empowerment of the Three Wrathful Protection Deities", "Meditation and a Loving Heart Living with Awareness, Compassion, and Wisdom" and, "Meditation & the Joy of Living".

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

June 15, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm "Triple Empowerment of the Three Wrathful Protection Deities", co-sponsored with Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre

Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre, 40 Titan Road, Toronto, ON. M8Z 2J8 June 15, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Public Talk, "Meditation & a Loving Heart. Living with Awareness, Compassion and Wisdom"

University of Toronto, Hart House, 31 King's College Cir, Toronto, ON M5S 1A1 June 16, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Workshop, "Meditation & the Joy of Living"

Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9 June 17, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Workshop, "Meditation & the Joy of Living"

Villa Maria, 4245 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal, QC H4A 3K4 June 18, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm "Meditation & Going Beyond Mindfulness: A Secular Perspective", co-sponsored with McGill University

McConnell Brain Imaging Center Feindel seminar series at the Montreal Neurological Institute

De Grandpré Communications Centre, 3801 University Street, Montreal, QC, H3A 2B4

CONTACT INFORMATION Media Inquiries: Pat Lim Tel. 905.785.7882 Minjur Lhamu Tel. 438.920.0808 Media email: toronto@tergarca.org Event details: http://www.tergarca.org/events