Denbury Resources to Present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) ("Denbury" or the "Company") today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. In the Company's presentation, management will provide an update on the Company's long-term CO 2 EOR development plans at Cedar Creek Anticline. An updated corporate presentation for the conference and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.denbury.com.



Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO 2 enhanced oil recovery operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS: Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000 John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383