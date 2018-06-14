Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Webcast

MARIETTA, Pa., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced that the Company plans to hold a live webcast on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 11:00AM Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. You may listen to the webcast by accessing the event link on the Company's investor website at http://investors.donegalgroup.com. The Company will release its quarterly results on July 30, 2018 after the closing of regular trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market.



About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company with insurance subsidiaries offering personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 22 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Company's Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on NASDAQ under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. As an effective consolidator of small to medium-sized "main street" property and casualty insurers, Donegal Group Inc. has grown profitably over the last three decades. The Company continues to seek opportunities for growth while striving to achieve its longstanding goal of outperforming the industry in terms of service, profitability and growth in book value.

