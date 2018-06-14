GPS Capital Markets Executive Brent Bailey Named CXO of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, a leading corporate FX brokerage, today announced that Brent Bailey, Chief Information Officer, was recognized by Utah Business magazine as "CXO of the Year," an honor recognizing Utah's top C-level talent.



The CXO of the Year awards are given to senior executives for outstanding performance in their roles. The selected CXOs, who are from small, medium, large, public, private and government agencies, demonstrate the importance of providing strong financial leadership, visionary innovation as well as social responsibility to Utah businesses.

"Our firm's growth is directly tied to the intellectual capital of our team members," said Al Manbeian, Founder and Managing Partner of GPS Capital Markets. "Brent has been a key contributor to GPS' growth and success. He is a great asset to the Company."

"I am honored to be recognized as a CXO of the year by Utah Business. It gives me something to show for the trust my wife and GPS have put in me to go out and work hard to chase a dream. Not all days are award winners so when one comes, you smile big and soak it in. Thank you, Utah Business!" said Brent Bailey, CIO of GPS Capital Markets.

Brent Bailey has been with GPS Capital Markets since the founding in 2002. As Chief Information Officer, Brent oversees the Development and Technology teams helping GPS management bring their vision for the Company to life.

Bailey was honored today at an awards banquet at Salt Lake City's Grand America Hotel and is featured in the magazine's June issue.

About GPS Capital Markets

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, Inc. provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. Learn more at gpsfx.com.

