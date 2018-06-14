ROHM's New Arduino Expansion Board Enables Configuration of a Sensor Environment in Only 5 Minutes

Kyoto and Santa Clara, Calif., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced the availability of a new sensor shield (expansion board) equipped with 8 sensor boards (e.g. accelerometer, barometric pressure, geomagnetic, heart rate sensors, etc.) designed for use with existing open platform MCU boards such as Arduino, and mbed.



The SensorShield-EVK-003 is the latest sensor evaluation kit offered by ROHM. The updated kit bundles 8 individual sensor boards produced by the ROHM Group (including a new optical heart rate sensor) along with a shield board for connecting to open platforms, making it easy to configure a sensor environment by simply incorporating software and connecting to Arduino Uno or other popular MCU board. This enables immediate verification of sensor operation and facilitates the design of sensor devices, significantly reducing development load while promoting the expansion of the IoT market.



In addition to meeting user demands for a kit (SensorShield-EVK-003), the sensor shield and sensor evaluation boards are available for purchase separately through online distributors. Additionally, all documents and materials necessary for operating the sensor kit can be downloaded from our website.



In recent years, following the proliferation of IoT in infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, and other areas, many companies have emerged, offering services, applications, and devices to meet the needs of the IoT market. However, significant development effort along with hardware and software expertise is required when creating products for the expanding IoT ecosystem. Additionally, the development and mounting environment for each IoT device will inherently differ, preventing easy evaluation.



In response, the ROHM Group began offering open source platform tools such as the Lazurite series that facilitate IoT prototyping and initial development. Moving forward ROHM will continue to develop sensor devices that achieve greater comfort and safety in the IoT and other expanding markets.



ROHM Group will showcase the latest sensor technologies and solutions at this year's Sensors Expo held on June 26-28th at booth 516, at the McEnery Convention Center in downtown San Jose.



Availability: Now

Pricing: $148.80/kit



Supporting Materials

All required materials for the sensor shield can be found on ROHM's website

◆ Materials： Circuit diagrams, manuals

◆ Software： Sample source code (Arduino Uno, mbed）

Click on the following URL for additional information.

Sensor Shield Web Page: http://www.rohm.com/web/global/sensor-shield-support





About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor is an industry leader in system LSI, discrete components and module products, utilizing the latest in semiconductor technology. ROHM's proprietary production system, which includes some of the most advanced automation technology, is a major factor in keeping it at the forefront of the electronic component manufacturing industry. In addition to its development of electronic components, ROHM has also developed its own production system so that it can focus on specific aspects of customized product development. ROHM employs highly skilled engineers with expertise in all aspects of design, development and production. This allows ROHM the flexibility to take on a wide range of applications and projects and the capability to serve valuable clients in the automotive, telecommunication and computer sectors, as well as consumer OEMs.

