Seattle-Area Teen Entrepreneurs to Compete with Students from Around the World for Best Business Plans at TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Business Plan Competition

SEATTLE, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of Northwest teen entrepreneurs will compete with students from around the world for the best business plans at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Global Business Plan Competition in Washington DC on June 23, 2018.



The annual event is organized by TiE, a global nonprofit dedicated to growing and fostering entrepreneurship all over the world and is aimed at guiding the future generation of entrepreneurs. The team is sponsored by TiE Seattle, its Washington State chapter, after winning this year's regional TYE Business Plan competition.

The teens, Vignav Ramesh, 14, Tej Singh, 15 and Rishab Mohan, 14, all from Clyde Hill, Wash., will be presenting their plan for Zigantic, a mobile and PC game validation platform connecting developers and high-school students to provide early feedback to game developers to build high-quality games. Since January 2018, they have been working with TiE Seattle and TiE Seattle charter member and team mentor Vinita Ananth, as part of its TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Seattle Program, to develop their business idea and convert it into a business plan. During this time, Zigantic has become incorporated and is already generating revenue, with four employees and three interns. The teens also plan to make diversity a priority in their company.

"We're delighted to see these young people move to the TYE Global Business Plan Competition, and wish them all the best there," said Sharmilli Ghosh, president of TiE Seattle. "The team demonstrates the initiative, drive and resourcefulness that TiE hopes to foster as part of the TiE Young Entrepreneurs program."

In addition to Zigantic, the teens maintain a full schedule of activities including:

Vignav Ramesh - a STEM student in Bellevue School District's Gifted Program; codes in Java, HTML and Python; and writes for the Northwest Youth Journal.

Tej Singh STEM student at the Overlake School in Redmond, Wash.; state and national level debater, varsity water polo player, and is skilled in Python, HTML and CSS.

Rishab Mohan - a STEM student at the International School in Bellevue, a U.S. National Under-15 Cricket Champion and honors student for AMC 8 and 10. He can also code in numerous languages such as Java, HTML, Python and more.

About the TYE Seattle Program

TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Seattle, one of the programs offered by TiE Seattle, focuses on teenagers (9th-12th grade levels) who are interested in exploring the challenges and rewards of becoming an entrepreneur. As part of the TYE educational program, students receive instruction and mentorship from local business leaders. They also have the opportunity to participate in local and global Business Plan competitions.

More information about TiE Young Entrepreneur (TYE) Program can be found here and more information about TYE Program in Seattle can be found here.

Want to hear Zigantic's pitch? Go here to listen to the winning team pitch at 2018 TYE Regional Competition.

Early registration for the 2018-2019 TYE Cohort is now open. Go here to sign up!

About TiE Seattle

TiE Seattle is the local chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a global nonprofit dedicated to growing and fostering entrepreneurship throughout the world. TiE believes in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through the five pillars of its global mission: mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE Seattle hosts approximately 40 events a year, across all its programs, addressing entrepreneurs, startups, mentors and investors. TiE events are sponsored by the leading VCs and enterprises in the Seattle ecosystem, including enterprises such as Amazon, law firms such as Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, K&L Gates and Fenwick & West, and leading VCs such as Madrona Venture Group. For more information please visit https://seattle.tie.org , https://www.facebook.com/tieseattle, https://twitter.com/SeattleTiE or https://www.linkedin.com/company/tie-seattle

Media contacts:

Belinda Young

BYPR

206-932-3145

byoung@bypr.com