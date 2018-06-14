Hexagon announces acquisition of PipingDesignOnline.com - online service offers convenient training option for CADWorx®, CAESAR II® and PV Elite® solutions

HOUSTON, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon's PPM division, the world's leading provider of asset lifecycle solutions for design, construction and operation of industrial facilities, announced today its acquisition of PipingDesignOnline.com. The website offers self-paced, in-depth training for CADWorx plant design software, CAESAR II pipe stress analysis software, and PV Elite pressure vessel analysis software. Users from around the world can benefit from refresher training or quickly ramp up their skills at a low monthly fee.



"In today's engineering environment, it can be difficult to remove engineers from billable projects to take time for training. This service makes it simpler for companies to train their employees, because no travel means no missed work," said Rick Allen, president of CADWorx & Analysis Solutions. "We already offer advanced engineering software and comprehensive services including customer support and classroom training, and now we can provide an online training option as well. This supports our customer through the complete project execution lifecycle."

More than 450,000 videos have been viewed at PipingDesignOnline.com by users in 147 countries. Certificates of completion are available for users to document their training accomplishments. The website offers extensive training in the following products:

CADWorx – 3D CADWorx Modeling, Intelligent P&IDs, Isogen® Isometrics, Structural, Equipment Modeling, and Specifications, with 29 videos and a 431-page illustrated lesson guide.

CAESAR II – More than 70 videos and more than 400 pages of lesson guides covering CAESAR II Fundamentals, Statics One (introductory) and Statics Two (advanced) training.

PV Elite – Working with Nozzles; Modeling Shortcuts; Vessel Skirts, Saddles, Legs, and Lugs; and Nozzle Reinforcement with more than 35 recorded training videos and a 320-page lesson guide.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon's PPM division is the world's leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE). Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

