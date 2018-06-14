National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 48th Consecutive Year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a 2.4 percent increase in the dividend on the Company's common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 41.5 cents per share as approved in June 2017 to 42.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $1.70 per share.



National Fuel has paid dividends for 116 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 48 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 13, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2018. The Company has approximately 85.9 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

Analyst Contact: Kenneth E. Webster 716-857-7067

Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654