Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) securities between May 15, 2017 and June 5, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 13, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Akers was improperly recognizing revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017; (2) Akers downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Akers' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The complaint claims that when the truth was revealed to the market, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Akers Biosciences securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Akers Biosciences lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/akers/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com