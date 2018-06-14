Announcing Details Surrounding Much Anticipated ELEVATE 2018 Event – The Command Alkon Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials (HBM) industry, is proud to announce highly-anticipated details regarding ELEVATE – The Command Alkon Conference. As a leader in the industry, Command Alkon aims to inspire and motivate others to face pervasive challenges head-on to transform business performance. This event will arm industry players - from concrete producers, raw material suppliers, contractors and haulers - with the ingredients needed to maximize efficiency, increase profitability, and optimize the future.



"We're hosting a high-energy event for the heavy building materials community to share ideas and strategic approaches designed to stimulate performance across the industry into the next level of growth and innovation," said Ed Rusch, VP of Marketing. "In addition to exceptional keynote presentations, attendees will find significant value in both formal and informal networking opportunities, and attending breakout sessions across numerous business process, technology and supply chain topics."

A vibrant culture and a thriving high-tech community makes Austin, Texas a fantastic host city. This year's conference is one with great anticipation, as it is the first conference since Command Alkon announced their reimagined brand. To add even more excitement to the mix, the event will take place at the new Fairmont Austin. The venue opened its doors on March 5, 2018 and is dubbed the largest Fairmont property in the U.S. and the second largest Fairmont hotel in the world.

Command Alkon is kicking off the conference with a bang – three levels of interactive, educational entertainment, scrumptious food, lively music, and opportunities for networking. ELEVATE 2018's Welcome Reception will be one you don't want to miss.

Command Alkon's fall TRAININGDAYS event is held alongside the ELEVATE Conference on October 28 and 29. Attendees will receive comprehensive all-day training to sharpen their knowledge and skills and review best practices on Command Alkon solutions. Registrants have the freedom to choose the courses that make the most sense in their daily operations. You can find available courses and a registration link here.

"We are very pleased to offer our fall TRAININGDAYS in beautiful Austin, Texas in conjunction with ELEVATE," said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Specialist at Command Alkon. "These courses give attendees a new perspective on overcoming obstacles, help to improve decision making, and allow system users to share success stories, tips and tricks."

This year marks the second annual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony, which recognizes both individual and corporate performance. Reward outstanding employee achievements and highlight how technology drives success in your organization by nominating your company, co-worker, or an industry partner business. Nominations will be opening soon, more details to follow.

Be sure to check out the ELEVATE 2018 schedule and register for this can't-miss event. Prices increase closer to the time of the conference, so be sure to save your spot now. For sponsorship opportunities contact Charity Newsome at cnewsome@commandalkon.com, and for exhibit packages contact Amber Vines at avines@commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

