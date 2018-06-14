EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation – PCG

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) from April 29, 2015 through June 8, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PG&E investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the PG&E class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1357.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (2) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (3) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about PG&E's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

