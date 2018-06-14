ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

BEVERLY, Mass., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on July 10, 2018, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2018.



About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, provides telecommunications services to rural, niche and other under-served markets and geographies in the United States, Bermuda and the Caribbean and owns and operates solar power systems in various locations in the United States and India. Through our operating subsidiaries, we (i) provide both wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) provide distributed solar electric power to corporate and municipal customers and (iii) are the owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

CONTACT: ATN International, Inc.

Justin D. Benincasa

Chief Financial Officer

978-619-1300



